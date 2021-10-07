REBusinessOnline

TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 858-Bed Student Housing Community Near UT Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Pennsylvania-based TSB Realty has arranged the sale of Villas on Rio, an 858-bed student housing community located near the University of Texas in Austin. An affiliate of Blue Vista Capital Management purchased the property from Villas Student Housing for an undisclosed price. Completed in fall 2021, the property offers shared amenities including a rooftop pool with cabanas and a hot tub; a full spa with hydrotherapy pools, individual steam rooms, saunas and a meditation room; and a fitness center. TSB Capital Advisors, an affiliate of TSB Realty, secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.

