TSB Realty Arranges Sale of 909-Bed Student Housing Property Near Old Dominion in Norfolk

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Southeast, Student Housing, Virginia

The Next at ODU is a 909-bed student housing property located near Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va.

NORFOLK, VA. — TSB Realty has arranged the sale of The Next at ODU, a 909-bed student housing property located near Old Dominion University in Norfolk. The Michaels Organization sold the community to Saxum Real Estate for an undisclosed price. Delivered in 2010, the property offers shared amenities including a resort-style swimming pool and spa, 24-hour fitness center, tanning, a clubroom, business center and shuttle service to campus. Units offer bed-to-bath parity alongside features including modern appliances and washers and dryers.

