Tuesday, November 7, 2023
The Academy on Charles is a 328-bed student housing community located adjacent to the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore.
TSB Realty Brokers Sale of 328-Bed Student Housing Community Near Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — TSB Realty has brokered the sale of The Academy on Charles, a 328-bed student housing community located adjacent to the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore. Randall Calvert of TSB Realty arranged the disposition from GMH Communities to an undisclosed buyer. The luxury property was originally built in the early 1930s and renovated and converted into student housing in 2014. The community offers fully furnished units alongside shared amenities including a rooftop terrace, fitness center, games center, garage and surface parking and private and group study lounges. The community is fully leased for the 2023-2024 academic year.

