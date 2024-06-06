TSB Realty Brokers Sale of 330-Bed Student Housing Community Near Georgia Tech in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — TSB Realty has brokered the sale of 100 Midtown, a 330-bed student housing community located near the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood. Pope & Land Real Estate purchased the property from an undisclosed seller. In addition to TSB Realty brokering the sale, TSB Capital Advisors acted as consultant for acquisition financing with First Carolina Bank.

100 Midtown offers fully furnished two- and four-bedroom units. Shared amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, film lounge, business center and private study rooms. The property was originally developed in 1968 and repositioned as student housing in 2004. The community was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale.