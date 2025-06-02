TSB Realty Brokers Sale of 802-Bed Student Housing Community Near Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, MISS. — TSB Realty has brokered the sale of HELiX Starkville, an 802-bed student housing community located near the Mississippi State University (MSU) campus in Starkville. Columbus Pacific sold the property to a joint venture between Pumphouse Residential Group and WeldenField for an undisclosed price. SPM, an affiliate of PRG and WeldenField, will provide comprehensive property and construction management services for the community.

Delivered in 2016, HELiX Starkville offers fully furnished units in a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom floorplans on the southeastern edge of the MSU campus. Amenities include a two-story fitness center, resort-style pool, clubhouse with billiards, study enclaves and community TVs, tanning, gaming and coffee lounges and an outdoor grilling area. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.