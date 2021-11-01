TSB Realty Negotiates Sale of 656-Bed Student Housing Community Near Kennesaw State University

KENNESAW, GA. — TSB Realty has negotiated the sale of Bixby Kennesaw, a 656-bed student housing community located near the Kennesaw State University campus in Georgia, on behalf of Gilbane Development Co. TSB Capital Advisors helped to secure acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, an undisclosed joint venture partnership.

Bixby Kennesaw offers a mix of studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom units. Community amenities include a heated saltwater swimming pool, outdoor courtyard with fire pits, 24-hour fitness center and a rooftop terrace overlooking the university’s football stadium.