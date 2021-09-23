REBusinessOnline

TSCG Arranges $12M Sale of Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Greenhouse Shops

Built in 1985 and renovated in 2014, The Greenhouse Shops totals 36,670 square feet, and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale.

TAMPA, FLA. — TSCG has arranged the sale of The Greenhouse Shops, a Walmart-anchored shopping center in Tampa. Anthony Blanco and Mallory Silva of TSCG represented Abaco-Greenhouse, a private partnership in the $12 million sale to an affiliate of CF Properties, a private real estate investment firm from Miami.

Built in 1985 and renovated in 2014, The Greenhouse Shops totals 36,670 square feet, not including Walmart, and was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. The Walmart Neighborhood Market totals 41,689 square feet. Located at 3611 W Hillsborough Ave., The Greenhouse Shops is situated on West Hillsborough Avenue and Himes Avenue. Also included in the sale was a Murphy’s USA Express gas station along Hillsborough Avenue. Other tenants in the center include Sanitas Medical Center, La Familia Pawn and Jewelry and El Oso Blanco Supermarket.

