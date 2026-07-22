TSCG Arranges $20.7M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — TSCG has brokered the $20.7 million sale of The Plaza at Normandy, a Publix-anchored shopping center located at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road South in Jacksonville.

An unnamed 1031 exchange buyer purchased the 58,691-square-foot center from the developer, Wagner Property Group. Anthony Blanco, Mallory Silva and Spencer Kinsella of TSCG represented the seller in the transaction, and Laurie Ann Drinkwater of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer.

Built in 2024, The Plaza at Normandy was fully leased at the time of sale to Publix, Publix Liquor Store, Xtreme Wings, Hair Cuttery, Nail Art Studio & Spa, The UPS Store and AT&T Wireless. The shopping center includes outparcels for McDonald’s and Wawa that were not part of the sale.