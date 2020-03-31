TSCG Arranges Retail Leases for Publix, Five Guys in Metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, GA. — TSCG has secured two leases for Publix and Five Guys Burger and Fries to join the retail lineup at East Cobb Crossing in Marietta. The new Publix store will span 37,395 square feet. and Five Guys will occupy an outparcel previously leased to Del Taco. The fast-casual hamburger chain is renovating the 2,478-square-foot building and expects to open later this year. Other tenants at East Cobb Crossing include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Party City, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Arby’s, Dog City Bakery and Capozzi’s NY Pizza. TSCG represented the landlord, East Cobb Crossing LLC, in the negotiations.