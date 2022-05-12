TSCG Brokers $10.4M Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Southwest Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Bay Landing was fully leased at the time of sale to The Fresh Market and HomeGoods.

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — TSCG has brokered the sale of Bay Landing, a grocery-anchored shopping center totaling nearly 63,000 square feet in the southwest Florida city of Bonita Springs. Illinois-based InvenTrust Properties purchased the property for approximately $10.4 million. Anthony Blanco led the TSCG team that included Mallory Silva and Nick Ureta in representing the seller, an affiliate of Barron Collier Cos. Built in 1998 along U.S. Highway 41, Bay Landing was fully leased at the time of sale to The Fresh Market and HomeGoods. The site is entitled for an additional 10,000 square feet of retail development, according to Blanco.