TSCG Brokers $16.5M Sale of Causeway Shopping Center on Florida’s Space Coast

MELBOURNE, FLA. — TSCG has brokered the $16.5 million sale of Causeway Shopping Center in Melbourne, a city on Florida’s Space Coast. Ross Dress for Less, Michaels and Bealls anchor the 111,816-square-foot property.

Anthony Blanco of TSCG represented the seller, a joint venture between Forge Capital Partners and The Sembler Co., in the transaction. Darrell Deshaw of Western Retail Advisors represented the California-based buyer.

Originally built in 1966 and renovated in 2008, Causeway Shopping Center was 85 percent leased at the time of sale.