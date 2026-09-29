Wednesday, September 30, 2026
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Publix has anchored The Shoppes at Paradise Pointe in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., since 2001.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

TSCG Brokers $8.4M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLA. — TSCG has brokered the $8.4 million sale of The Shoppes at Paradise Pointe, a Publix-anchored shopping center located at U.S. Highway 98 and Perry Avenue SE in Fort Walton Beach. The 73,416-square-foot property sits at the mainland approach to Brooks Bridge, which connects Fort Walton Beach to Okaloosa Island.

Anthony Blanco of TSCG represented the seller, SITE Centers Corp., in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed private investor.

Built in 1987, The Shoppes at Paradise Pointe was 82.5 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, which has anchored the center since 2001, as well as Great Clips, Mariner Finance and Painting With a Twist. The acquisition also included two developed outparcels occupied by Waffle House and Beach Liquors.

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