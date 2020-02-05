REBusinessOnline

TSCG Brokers Sale of 180,200 SF Retail Power Center in Little Rock

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arkansas, Retail, Southeast

Markham West was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Michaels and Planet Fitness.

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — TSCG has brokered the sale of Markham West, a 180,200-square-foot retail power center in Little Rock. The shopping center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Michaels and Planet Fitness. Markham West also features five outparcel buildings housing tenants such as TCBY Yogurt, Aspen Dental, Pizza Hut and US Bank. The asset is situated at 11164 W. Markham St., seven miles west of downtown Little Rock and a half-mile from Interstate 430. TSCG represented the seller, an affiliate of Houston-based Weingarten Realty, in the transaction. An affiliate of Atlanta-based RCG Ventures LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020