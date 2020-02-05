TSCG Brokers Sale of 180,200 SF Retail Power Center in Little Rock

Markham West was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Michaels and Planet Fitness.

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — TSCG has brokered the sale of Markham West, a 180,200-square-foot retail power center in Little Rock. The shopping center was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Academy Sports + Outdoors, Office Depot, Dollar Tree, Michaels and Planet Fitness. Markham West also features five outparcel buildings housing tenants such as TCBY Yogurt, Aspen Dental, Pizza Hut and US Bank. The asset is situated at 11164 W. Markham St., seven miles west of downtown Little Rock and a half-mile from Interstate 430. TSCG represented the seller, an affiliate of Houston-based Weingarten Realty, in the transaction. An affiliate of Atlanta-based RCG Ventures LLC acquired the property for an undisclosed price.