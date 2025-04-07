Monday, April 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Douglasville Day Centre, a 25,300-square-foot shopping center located in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville, recently sold for an undisclosed price.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

TSCG Brokers Sale of 25,300 SF Douglasville Day Centre in Metro Atlanta

by John Nelson

DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — TSCG has brokered the sale of Douglasville Day Centre, a 25,300-square-foot shopping center located in the Atlanta suburb of Douglasville. The sales price was undisclosed. Situated at the intersection of Chapel Hill and Timber Ridge roads, the center was originally built in 2005.

The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including Starbucks Coffee, Verizon Wireless, Orangetheory Fitness, Tropical Smoothie Café and Shane’s Rib Shack. Douglasville Day Centre also features four separate outparcels — McDonald’s, Panda Express, Texas Roadhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill — that were not included in the sale.

Anthony Blanco, Mallory Silva and Serge Du Lau D’Allemans of TSCG represented the seller, a private partnership, in the transaction. A joint venture managed by Crow Holdings Capital was the buyer.

You may also like

Sansone Group, Clous Road Partners Break Ground on...

Greysteel Brokers $38M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

Woodland Rental Properties Buys 22 Newly Built Apartments...

Birmingham Retail Market: Stability Amid Changing Dynamics

JLL Facilitates $68.3M Acquisition Loan for Cold Storage...

Boehringer Ingelheim Relocates Animal Health Headquarters to Medley...

Continuum Advisors Arranges Sale of Five-Property Seniors Housing...

Choice Hotels Opens 98-Room Everhome Suites Hotel in...

Fogelman, Thackery Acquire 258-Unit Multifamily Property in Humble,...