TSCG Brokers Sale of 98,466 SF Retail Center in Metro Memphis

by John Nelson

CORDOVA, TENN. — The Shopping Center Group (TSCG) has brokered the sale of Market at Cordova Shopping Center, a 98,466-square-foot retail center located at 1800 N. Germantown Parkway in Cordova, roughly 20 miles east of Memphis. N&L Holdings acquired the property for an undisclosed price. John Reed and Hurston Reed of TSCG represented the undisclosed sellers in the transaction, and Jon Isbell of TSCG represented N&L Holdings.

Anchor tenant The Life Church will vacate the center, opening up space that the new owner plans to populate with an Asian supermarket, food hall and a community gathering spot dubbed Grand Super Market, which will occupy the 55,000-square-foot anchor space.

