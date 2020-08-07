TSCG Negotiates $11.7M Sale of Retail Property in Metro Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

NARANJA, FLA. — TSCG has negotiated the $11.7 million sale of Naranja Lakes Shopping Center, a 90,450-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail property in Naranja. The property was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Winn-Dixie, Family Dollar and La Colonia Medical Center. The asset is situated at the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Naranja Lakes Blvd., 29 miles south of downtown Miami. Anthony Blanco of TSCG represented the seller, an affiliate of Asheville, N.C.-based FIRC Group, in the transaction. An affiliate of Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners acquired the property.