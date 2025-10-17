TSCG Negotiates $12.7M Sale of Buccaneer Square Shopping Center in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, FLA. — TSCG has negotiated the $12.7 million sale of Buccaneer Square, a 103,813-square-foot shopping center located at the intersection of West Hillsborough Avenue and Memorial Highway in central Tampa. Aldi anchors the property, which was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Additional tenants include Harbor Freight Tools, Boot Barn and Five Below. CVS Pharmacy and Chick-fil-A occupy separate outparcels at the property that were not included in the sale. Originally built in 1970 and renovated in 2000, Buccaneer Square comprises roughly 8.5 acres.

Anthony Blanco of TSCG represented the seller, a private partnership, in the transaction. The buyer was an out-of-state private investment group.