TSCG Negotiates $17.1M Sale of Retail Center in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — TSCG has negotiated the $17.1 million sale of The Shoppes at Centre Pointe, a 139,688-square-foot retail center in North Charleston. Ashley Home Furniture, Dollar Tree and Staples anchor the center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Dunkin’, Sally Beauty, GameStop and Cici’s Pizza. The property is situated at 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, 11 miles north of downtown Charleston. Anthony Blanco and Jeff Yurfest of TSCG represented the seller, an undisclosed investor based in Atlanta, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, Georgia-based entity affiliated with Olympic Property Management.