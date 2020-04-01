REBusinessOnline

TSCG Negotiates $17.1M Sale of Retail Center in North Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

The Shoppes at Centre Pointe was 98 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Dollar Tree, Staples, Ashley Home Furniture, Dunkin’, Sally Beauty, GameStop and Cici’s Pizza.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — TSCG has negotiated the $17.1 million sale of The Shoppes at Centre Pointe, a 139,688-square-foot retail center in North Charleston. Ashley Home Furniture, Dollar Tree and Staples anchor the center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Dunkin’, Sally Beauty, GameStop and Cici’s Pizza. The property is situated at 4950 Centre Pointe Drive, 11 miles north of downtown Charleston. Anthony Blanco and Jeff Yurfest of TSCG represented the seller, an undisclosed investor based in Atlanta, in the transaction. The buyer was an undisclosed, Georgia-based entity affiliated with Olympic Property Management.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business