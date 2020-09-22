REBusinessOnline

TSCG Negotiates 33,191 SF Lease for Planet Fitness in Savannah

Posted on by in Georgia, Leasing Activity, Retail, Southeast

SAVANNAH, GA. — TSCG has negotiated a 33,191-square-foot lease for Planet Fitness at the former site of a Bi-Lo grocery store in Savannah. The property is situated within Crossroads Shopping Center at 2132 E. Victory Drive, four miles southeast of downtown Savannah. Current tenants include Starbucks, T-Mobile and The UPS Store. Michael Silverman of TSCG represented Sunshine Fitness, one of the largest Planet Fitness franchisees in the country, in the lease transaction. Kelly Pulignano of TSCG represented the landlord, Lisa Van Dusen, Crossroads Shopping Center

Featured Properties  