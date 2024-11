COLLIERVILLE, TENN. — The Shopping Center Group (TSCG) has negotiated the sale of Houston Levee Galleria, a 65,900-square-foot retail center in Collierville, an eastern suburb of Memphis. Built in 2006, the property was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.

Anthony Blanco and Lynn De Marco of TSCG represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.