TSCG Signs Sprouts Farmers Market to Anchor Columbia Shopping Center Redevelopment Project

COLUMBIA, S.C. — TSCG has signed Sprouts Farmers Market to anchor Devine Crossing, a redevelopment project located in Columbia. The new 24,113-square-foot grocery store will occupy the former Piggly Wiggly site, which served the community for more than 50 years before closing in 2025. Locally based Cason Development acquired the 3.2-acre property last May.

Alan Freeman of TSCG represented Sprouts Farmers Market in the lease negotiations. TSCG will also lease the remaining space at Devine Crossing.

Along with Sprouts, Devine Crossing will include approximately 10,000 square feet of inline retail, as well as an additional 5,000 square feet of multi-tenant building space, bringing the full project to roughly 40,000 square feet of new and redeveloped retail. Sprouts Farmers Market is expected to open in 2027.