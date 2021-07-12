TSI Moves into New 40,000 SF Headquarters in St. Charles, Missouri

The new space features several different rooms for employees to collaborate.

ST. CHARLES, MO. — TSI Global Cos. LLC has moved into its new 40,000-square-foot headquarters in St. Charles, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. The technology company provides custom-built audio-visual systems, infrastructure cabling, electric and security systems. The project team included Al Droste & Sons Construction, Gray Design Group and developer 370 Tech Center LLC. TSI performed the cabling, technology and electrical systems engineering and installment. TSI also plans to open an office in Charlotte, N.C. in effort to facilitate major clients outside of the Midwest area.