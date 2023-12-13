Wednesday, December 13, 2023
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

TSR Concrete Coatings Signs 40,000 SF Industrial Lease in Bloomington, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — TSR Concrete Coatings has signed a 40,000-square-foot industrial lease at 1601 General Electric Road, a 450,000-square-foot building in Bloomington. TSR is a subsidiary of ReVamp, a company that installs residential floor coatings and vinyl fences. TSR relocated to this larger facility as part of its expansion with ReVamp Fencing. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of AXIS 360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists represented the tenant, while John Cleary of Marquette Realty & Consulting represented the undisclosed landlord.

