TSW Alloy Wheels Buys 105,840 SF Industrial Facility in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, PA. — TSW Alloy Wheels, a provider of custom staggered wheels, has purchased a 105,840-square-foot industrial facility situated on a 9.6-acre site in the Lehigh Valley city of Easton from developer J.G. Petrucci & Co. TSW Alloy Wheels will use the newly built property, which features 36-foot clear heights and an ESFR sprinkler system, as a new regional distribution center. Paul Weiss of PF Weiss Realty brokered the deal.