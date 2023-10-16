T&T Hospitality Services Acquires Office Building in Vancouver, Washington for $21.1M

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Colorado-based T&T Hospitality Services has purchased 4000 Columbia House Boulevard, a Class A office property in Vancouver. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $21.1 million, or $478 per square foot.

Nick Kucha, James Childress and Jakob Nicholls of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer acquired the asset in a 1031 exchange, using proceeds from a hotel sale.

Delivered in 2018, the 44,100-square-foot building is located within Vancouvers’s Lower Grand Employment Area that includes Grand Central Shopping Center and the Columbia Business Center.