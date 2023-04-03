Monday, April 3, 2023
Formerly known as The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, HHLA is a 248,841-square-foot retail center in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles.
TTM Purchases 248,841 SF HHLA Retail Center in Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — TTM Real Estate Capital has purchased HHLA, a 248,841-square-foot retail center located in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Newmark and JLL brokered the sale.

TTM also announced the addition of two tenants to the property, 60out Escape Rooms and Genio Global Entertainment’s Muhammed Ali Experience, which will open later this year. At the time of sale, the property was home to tenants including CineMark, Ben & Jerry’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dave & Buster’s and Starbucks Coffee.

Rebranded from The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, the property underwent a $35 million renovation following its acquisition by the previous owner, Laurus Corp. Torchlight Investors LLC was a preferred equity partner when Laurus acquired the asset in 2015 for $111 million.

