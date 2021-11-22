Tucson Logistics Land Acquires Land for 194,750 SF Industrial Development in Tucson

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Tucson Logistics Land LLC plans to develop a 194,750-square-foot industrial project at Lot D within Butterfield Business Center in Tucson, Ariz.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Tucson Logistics Land LLC has purchased 9.1 acres of land from Butterfield Tucson Limited Partnership and 2.3 acres from Stewart Family Limited Partnership, with both parcels located at Butterfield Business Center Lot D in Tucson. Terms of the transactions were not released.

The buyer plans to develop a for-lease, 194,750-square-foot industrial building on the site. Robert Glaser of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the seller, while Stephen Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR represented the buyer in the deal. Cohen will also handle leasing of the completed project.