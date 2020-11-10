Tuesday Morning Agrees to Sell Dallas Headquarters, Warehouses for $60M

DALLAS — Home goods discount retailer Tuesday Morning has entered into an agreement with Miami-based Rialto Capital to sell its Dallas headquarters building, located at 6250 LBJ Freeway, and three warehouses for $60 million. The deal comes several months after the Dallas-based retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing major financial losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday Morning is also closing 230 stores, or roughly a third of its total inventory, across the country. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.