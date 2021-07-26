REBusinessOnline

TUFF, Collaborative Real Estate Acquire 160,000 SF Life Sciences Facility in Pittsburgh

Bridgeside-Point-Pittsburgh

Tenants affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh occupy 76 percent of the space at Bridgeside Point.

PITTSBURGH — A partnership between nonprofit developer The University Financing Foundation (TUFF) and full-service firm Collaborative Real Estate has acquired Bridgeside Point, a 160,000-square-foot life sciences facility in Pittsburgh. The property is located adjacent to the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University campuses and includes lab, office and academic space. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged acquisition financing for the deal through Georgia-based Ameris Bank.

