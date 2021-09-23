REBusinessOnline

Tulfra Real Estate Acquires Land in Jersey City for 2,422-Unit Self-Storage Project

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

300-Thomas-McGovern-Drive-Jersey-City

Tulfra Real Estate's new self-storage project in Jersey City will total 2,422 units.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based developer Tulfra Real Estate has acquired land in Jersey City for the construction of a 2,422-unit self-storage project. The facility will be located at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive and will have a gross square footage of approximately 261,000 square feet, including an adjoining parking structure will also be constructed as part of the project. Thomas Walsh of Walker & Dunlop brokered the land deal. A groundbreaking date will be announced in the coming days. According to Tulfra, there are approximately 159,000 housing units and 22,500 new apartments under development within a three-mile radius of the site.

