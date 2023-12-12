Tuesday, December 12, 2023
The Delford at Village Center in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, totals 160 units.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Tulfra Real Estate Begins Leasing 160-Unit Apartment Complex in Rochelle Park, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — Locally based developer Tulfra Real Estate has begun leasing The Delford at Village Center, a 160-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Rochelle Park. The site is adjacent to Westfield Garden State Plaza Mall. The six-story building houses one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Full completion is slated for March. Rents start at $2,400 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

