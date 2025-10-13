Monday, October 13, 2025
Jersey-City-Self-Storage
Jersey City Self Storage will ultimately consist of more than 2,400 units that will be developed over three phases.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheastSelf-Storage

Tulfra Real Estate Completes 797-Unit Self-Storage Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based developer Tulfra Real Estate has completed a 797-unit self-storage project in Jersey City. The six-story, climate-controlled facility at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive spans 115,000 gross square feet and is part of a larger development known as Jersey City Self Storage that will ultimately comprise approximately 261,000 square feet (gross) across more than 2,400 units and two more phases of development. Fulton Bank financed construction of the project, which is a conversion of a former industrial site. JLL arranged the construction debt. Public Storage operates the facility.

