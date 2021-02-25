REBusinessOnline

Tulfra Real Estate Sells 816-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rochelle Park, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast, Self-Storage

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — Tulfra Real Estate, a locally based investment and development firm, has sold an 816-unit self-storage facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Rochelle Park. The four-story, 113,000-square-foot facility is located within the seven-acre Village Center of Rochelle Park mixed-use development. The buyer was Columbia Self Storage. Tulfra Real Estate acquired the property, a former AT&T data site, in late 2018.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  