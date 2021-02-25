Tulfra Real Estate Sells 816-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rochelle Park, New Jersey

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — Tulfra Real Estate, a locally based investment and development firm, has sold an 816-unit self-storage facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Rochelle Park. The four-story, 113,000-square-foot facility is located within the seven-acre Village Center of Rochelle Park mixed-use development. The buyer was Columbia Self Storage. Tulfra Real Estate acquired the property, a former AT&T data site, in late 2018.