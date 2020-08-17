REBusinessOnline

Tulfra Real Estate Sells Self-Storage Facility in Clifton, New Jersey, for $24.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast

Clifton-New-Jersey-Self-Storage

The self-storage facility located at 10 Kingsland Road in Clifton, New Jersey, totals 925 units.

CLIFTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based development and investment firm Tulfra Real Estate has sold a 925-unit self-storage facility located at 10 Kingsland Road in Clifton, about 20 miles west of New York City, for $24.2 million. Tulfra acquired the site, which spans 6.5 acres, from an out-of-state corporation in 2017. The buyer, Columbia Storage Group, also recently acquired a 108,000-square-foot self-storage facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey, from Tulfra.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Webinar — Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  