Tulfra Real Estate Sells Self-Storage Facility in Clifton, New Jersey, for $24.2M

The self-storage facility located at 10 Kingsland Road in Clifton, New Jersey, totals 925 units.

CLIFTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based development and investment firm Tulfra Real Estate has sold a 925-unit self-storage facility located at 10 Kingsland Road in Clifton, about 20 miles west of New York City, for $24.2 million. Tulfra acquired the site, which spans 6.5 acres, from an out-of-state corporation in 2017. The buyer, Columbia Storage Group, also recently acquired a 108,000-square-foot self-storage facility in West Caldwell, New Jersey, from Tulfra.