REBusinessOnline

TUPPS Brewery Receives $11.3M Civic Grant for Remodeling, Relocation in McKinney

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Retail, Texas

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Craft beer producer TUPPS Brewery has received a $11.3 million grant from The McKinney Community Development Corp. to remodel a 120-year-old grain mill in the northern Dallas suburb for its new location. The brewer’s new campus will span 4.5 acres and will consist of a 25,000-square-foot production brewery and a communal shopping area. TUPPS has occupied 17,000 square feet at the historic McKinney cotton mill at 721 Anderson St. for the past five years.

