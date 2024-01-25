Turnberry to Develop 39-Story Hotel-Condo Tower in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Turnberry plans to develop and operate The St. Regis Nashville and The Residences at The St. Regis Nashville, a 39-story hotel-condo tower at 805 Demonbreun St. in Nashville. The property will span 740,000 square feet and feature 177 hotel rooms and 111 for-sale residences, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, lobby bar, three-meal restaurant, full-service spa and two amenity decks — one for hotel guests and one for residents.

The design team includes architectural firm Morris Adjmi, interior designer Meyer Davis and architect of record Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart, Stewart. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is a brand within the Marriott International family. The property will be situated adjacent to the JW Marriott Nashville, which Turnberry delivered in 2018. The South Florida-based developer plans to break ground on St. Regis Nashville in 2025.