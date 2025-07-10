Thursday, July 10, 2025
Turnbridge Equities Begins $12M Repositioning of Northern New Jersey Industrial Complex

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — Turnbridge Equities, an investment firm with four offices across the country, has begun the $12 million repositioning of Bayonne Distribution Center, a 613,129-square-foot industrial complex in Northern New Jersey. The property consists of three buildings that range in size from 18,748 to 433,204 square feet and are situated on an 18-acre site that includes 2.3 acres of industrial outdoor storage space. Turnbridge acquired the property earlier this year and has tapped NAI James E. Hanson as the leasing agent.

