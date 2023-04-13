Thursday, April 13, 2023
Ashwood 12 South will feature 44,500 square feet of shops and restaurants, 72,000 square feet of offices and 190 parking spaces.
DevelopmentMixed-UseSoutheastTennessee

Turnbridge Equities Begins Construction on Ashwood 12 South Mixed-Use Development in Nashville

by John Nelson

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Turnbridge Equities has begun construction on Ashwood 12 South, a mixed-use development located at 2212 12th Ave. S in Nashville. The 116,500-square-foot project will be located on a nearly two-acre site in the city’s 12 South neighborhood. Set for completion in late 2024, Ashwood 12 South will feature 44,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space, including Two Hands, a community-focused café and bar, and Sushi-san, a sushi concept from Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants. The development will also include 72,000 square feet of small offices, outdoor common areas and 190 parking spaces. Jeremy Zidell of Rue Realty and Elam Freeman of Ojas Partners are handling the retail leasing assignment at Ashwood 12 South, and Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort of CBRE are handling office leasing.

