Turnbridge Equities Breaks Ground on 344-Room CitizenM Hotel in Downtown Austin

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

The new citizenM hotel in downtown Austin will be located at 617 Colorado St.The hotel’s interiors will draw inspiration from the local community via an eclectic mix of contemporary art, photography and objects by local artists.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Development and investment firm Turnbridge Equities has broken ground on a 344-room hotel at 617 Colorado St. in downtown Austin that will be operated under the citizenM brand. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and a rooftop bar. Baskervill is the architect of record for the project, and Dutch firm Concrete is handling interior design. Gilbane is the general contractor for the project, and Bank OZK provided construction financing. The opening is slated for late 2023.

