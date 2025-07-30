Turnbridge Equities to Break Ground on $200M Highline Glenwood Apartment Tower in Downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Turnbridge Equities plans to break ground on Highline Glenwood, a $200 million apartment high-rise development located at the site of the former Pine State Creamery in downtown Raleigh. The 37-story tower will house 306 luxury studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as an indoor/outdoor sky lounge on the 37th level and an outdoor amenity terrace on the ninth floor that will include a pool, padel court, lawn, grills and lounge areas. Other amenities include a demonstration kitchen, coworking suite with conference and videoconference rooms, golf simulator, fitness center and a wellness suite with a cold plunge and sauna.

Highline Glenwood will also include 7,500 square feet of ground-level retail space and 50,000 square feet of adaptive reuse commercial space in the historic Pine State Creamery building, which will be preserved and house the 300-person hub offices of BuildOps. The site includes developable land for another 300 apartments or 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Capital sources for the Highline Glenwood development include equity from Turnbridge and $147 million in debt from Axos Bank and accounts managed by Manulife Investment Management Real Estate. Sitework is underway, with project delivery expected in mid-2028.

The design-build team includes Barnhill Contracting Co. (general contractor), JDavis (architect of record), Morris Adjmi Architects (architect), Clearscapes (consulting architect), Michael Hsu Office of Architecture (interior designer), McAdams (civil engineer and landscape architect), DeSimone Consulting Engineering (structural engineer) and Crenshaw Consulting Engineers (mechanical engineer). Greystar provided pre-development consulting on residential operations, CBRE is leasing the retail components and JLL is leasing the office components.