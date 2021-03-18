REBusinessOnline

Turnbridge Equities, Waterford Property Co. Acquire City Place Long Beach Mixed-Use Property in Southern California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Mixed-Use, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

City-Place-Long-Beach-CA

City Place in Long Beach, Calif., features a mix of retail, office, restaurant and entertainment space.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — A partnership between Turnbridge Equities and Waterford Property Co., along with Monument Square Investment Group, has purchased City Place Long Beach, a 14-acre, large-scale, open-air, mixed-use development in downtown Long Beach. The partnership first acquired the loan on the asset at the end of 2020 and now reached an agreement to take over ownership of the property.

Originally the site was Long Beach Plaza Mall, an enclosed shopping mall that was built in 1982 and demolished in 2002 to make way for City Place. The partnership is now reinventing the property as a mixed-use development with retail, office, restaurant and entertainment spaces, as well as working to immediately stabilize the asset.

