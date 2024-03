OMAHA, NEB. — Turner Construction has signed a 6,132-square-foot office lease at Farnam Executive Center in Omaha. The property, located at 10810 Farnam Drive and recently purchased by White Lotus Group, rises four stories and totals 92,242 square feet. Lease opportunities remain available for users looking for 4,000 to 79,644 square feet. Chris Mensinger, Justin Spooner and Lizzie Mensinger of Colliers represented the landlord in the lease with Turner.