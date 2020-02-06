Turner Impact Capital Acquires 240-Unit Workforce Housing Asset in Metro Seattle

Sunset View in Renton, Wash., features 240 affordable housing units.

RENTON, WASH. — Turner Impact Capital has purchased Sunset View, a multifamily community located in Renton, for an undisclosed price. This is the firm’s first investment in the Pacific Northwest and brings its total number of acquired housing units to 9,755. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Located less than 10 miles from downtown Seattle, Sunset View features 240 workforce housing units. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center and an outdoor game area.

Turner Impact Capital purchased the asset through its Turner Multifamily Impact Fund II. The Fund plans to provide programs and implement a range of LEED-based sustainability improvements, including low-flow toilets, Energy Star appliances and LED lighting.