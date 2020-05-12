REBusinessOnline

Turner Impact Capital Acquires 312-Unit Bridgeport Apartments in Irving

Bridgeport Apartments in Irving totals 312 units. The property was built in 1982.

IRVING, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Turner Impact Capital has acquired Bridgeport Apartments, a 312-unit multifamily community in Irving. Built in 1982, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, tennis court, business center, resident clubhouse, dog park and onsite laundry facilities. The new ownership will implement capital improvements designed to reduce water and energy consumption. With this acquisition, Turner Impact Capital’s portfolio now comprises roughly 10,000 units.

