Turner Impact Capital Purchases 448-Unit Apartment Complex in Palatine, Illinois

Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

PALATINE, ILL. — Turner Impact Capital has purchased The Clayson, a 448-unit apartment complex in Palatine formerly known as Village Park of Palatine, for an undisclosed price. A partnership between Origin Investments, Draper and Kramer and LEM Capital was the seller, which acquired the asset in December 2016 and embarked on a $9 million capital improvement program.

The partnership upgraded the amenities, landscaping and common areas, and addressed deferred maintenance issues such as roof replacements, parking lot resurfacing and balcony replacements. Roughly half of the units were upgraded with new appliances, cabinets, countertops, flooring, carpeting and paint. The Clayson is spread across 15 buildings. Units range from 706 to 1,225 square feet. Marty O’Connell and Kevin Girard of JLL represented the sellers.