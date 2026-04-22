Turner & Townsend Signs 24,394 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Turner & Townsend has signed a 24,394-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The professional services company has committed to the sixth floor of 100 Park Avenue, a 36-story, 905,000-square-foot building, on a 12-year term. Mary Ann Tighe, Stephen Eynon and Alessia Lawson of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Harry Blair, Barry Zeller, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, SL Green. The building is now fully leased.