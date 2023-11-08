Tuscan Brands Debuts 165-Room, Marriott-Branded Hotel at Flagship Destination in Salem, New Hampshire

SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Brands has debuted a 165-room, Marriott-branded hotel at Tuscan Village, its 170-acre flagship shopping, dining and entertainment destination located north of Boston in Salem, New Hampshire. The Artisan at Tuscan Village features an outdoor pool, fitness facility, business center, sundries market and 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Guests of the boutique hotel, which is part of the Marriott International Tribute Portfolio family of brands, also have access to an adjacent full-service restaurant, as well as a rooftop bar and café located off the lobby.