Tuscan Brands Welcomes New Tenants to Flagship Destination in Salem, New Hampshire

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Hampshire, Northeast, Restaurant, Retail

SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Brands has welcomed new tenants to Tuscan Village, its 170-acre flagship shopping, dining and entertainment destination located north of Boston in Salem, New Hampshire. Nike (15,000 square feet) and Chick-fil-A (5,000 square feet) both recently opened, and Mass General Brigham will open a primary and specialty care medical facility later this summer. The Container Store will launch a 15,000-square-foot store this winter. Other tenants that have committed to Tuscan Village include T-Mobile, Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, Banfield Pet Hospital, LensCrafters and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop.

