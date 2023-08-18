Tutera Acquires 10 Senior Living Communities in Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas

IOWA, NEBRASKA AND KANSAS — Tutera Senior Living & Health Care has acquired 10 communities in Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas, expanding the family-owned company’s footprint by more than 20 percent. The purchase price was undisclosed. The properties total 443 assisted living, memory care and residential care units with an average of 44 units each. Tutera is retaining all employees at the newly added communities to ensure continuity of care for residents.

The properties include: Pinicon Place Senior Living in Anamosa, Iowa; Rolling Meadows Senior Living in Carroll, Iowa; Eiler Place Senior Living in Clarinda, Iowa; Amelia Senior Living in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Floyd Place Senior Living in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa; Cottonwood Place Senior Living in Columbus, Neb.; Pathfinder Place Senior Living in Fremont, Neb.; Morton Senior Living in Nebraska City, Neb.; Greene Senior Living in Seward, Neb.; and Abilene Place Senior Living in Abilene, Kan.