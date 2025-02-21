Tutera Acquires 75-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Suburban Chicago, Plans Reopening

MATTESON, ILL. — Tutera Senior Living & Health Care has acquired a 75-unit seniors housing community in Matteson, about 30 miles south of Chicago, for an undisclosed price. Built in 2021 for $21 million, the property formerly operated under the name Alexi Senior Living before closing in 2022. Tutera plans to make improvements to the community and reopen it as Ridgeland Senior Living this spring.

Situated on 5.5 acres, the 81,589-square-foot development features 55 assisted living units and 20 memory care residences. Amenities at the property will include a restaurant-style dining room; poker area and art studio; barbershop, beauty salon and spa; therapy room and gym; movie theater, library and chapel; bistro; courtyard with walking paths; and common areas. The acquisition brings Tutera’s portfolio to 77 communities operated across 10 states.